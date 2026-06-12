IMD warns of severe weather conditions across India next week
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning across the country from June 12 to June 17. The forecast includes heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, heat waves, and rough sea conditions. Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 12, with conditions likely to continue through the week.
Northeast forecast
Heavy rainfall in northeastern states
The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also likely to witness heavy rainfall on June 12 and June 13. The IMD has predicted that these showers will continue till at least June 17. Travelers heading to hill destinations in Sikkim, Meghalaya, or Arunachal Pradesh are advised to stay updated with local advisories due to possible landslides and reduced visibility.
Eastern forecast
Active weather phase in eastern India
Eastern India is also set for an active weather phase, with Bihar and Jharkhand expecting heavy rainfall on June 12 and June 13. Odisha may witness heavy showers from June 12 to June 15. Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to see significant rainfall during this time.
Northern forecast
Severe thunderstorms expected in northern India
In contrast, northern India is likely to witness severe thunderstorms instead of sustained rain. The IMD has predicted thundersqualls with wind speeds of 60-70km/h over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan on June 12. Hailstorms are also likely in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and western Uttar Pradesh during this period.
Weather impact
Heat waves and other warnings
Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Telangana, Vidarbha, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period. The IMD has warned that heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, temporary closure of underpasses, and traffic congestion. Minor damage to vulnerable structures and disruptions along key transport corridors are also possible due to these weather conditions.