IMD warns of severe weather conditions across India next week

Northeast forecast

Heavy rainfall in northeastern states

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also likely to witness heavy rainfall on June 12 and June 13. The IMD has predicted that these showers will continue till at least June 17. Travelers heading to hill destinations in Sikkim, Meghalaya, or Arunachal Pradesh are advised to stay updated with local advisories due to possible landslides and reduced visibility.