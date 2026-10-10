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Home / News / India News / IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana
IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana
IMD has issued warnings for western Rajasthan

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

By Snehil Singh
Oct 10, 2026
11:59 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted unsettled weather conditions across several states in India on Saturday. The forecast includes rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in regions such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar. The IMD has also issued warnings for western Rajasthan and the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Regional forecast

Weather forecast in Delhi-NCR

The weather agency has predicted partly cloudy skies with isolated rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Saturday.

Residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have been advised to stay updated on weather conditions as strong winds are also expected.

However, widespread heavy rainfall is not likely across the region.

State weather

Weather forecast in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

In Haryana, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with isolated rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

The department has warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall across its eastern and western regions.

However, no specific weather warning has been issued for either region on Saturday.

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Weather update

Weather forecast in Punjab and Bihar

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms in some areas of Punjab.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather conditions due to the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Similarly, Bihar may also witness partly cloudy weather with light rain or thundershowers at isolated places, although no specific weather warning has been issued for October 10.

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Weather conditions

Weather forecast in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh

Rajasthan is likely to witness a change in weather with light to moderate rain and gusty winds in some north-western districts.

The IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorms and squally weather in western Rajasthan, while no such warning has been issued for eastern parts of the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, rain and thunderstorms are possible in some areas, especially hilly regions prone to landslides.

State weather

Weather forecast in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. There is also a possibility of snowfall at higher altitudes.

Residents are advised to follow local weather advisories before heading out due to the possibility of changing weather conditions across the state.

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