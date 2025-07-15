Weather update: Heavy rainfall expected across India
Heads up: The IMD says many states will see heavy rain and storms from July 15-20.
Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are in for a rainy Tuesday with thunder and lightning.
States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also on the list for strong showers.
Red alert in parts of Rajasthan
Red alert means serious downpours in parts of Rajasthan (Nagaur, Ajmer, Pali), while Jodhpur and Bikaner are among 10 districts on orange alert.
Himachal Pradesh (Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur) faces orange alerts too.
Eastern states like Jharkhand and Odisha could get thunderstorms; southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka—might see heavy rain and winds.
IMD is urging everyone to keep an eye on updates since flooding or disruptions are possible. Stay safe and follow local advisories!