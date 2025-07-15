Weather update: Heavy rainfall expected across India

Red alert in parts of Rajasthan

Red alert means serious downpours in parts of Rajasthan (Nagaur, Ajmer, Pali), while Jodhpur and Bikaner are among 10 districts on orange alert.

Himachal Pradesh (Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur) faces orange alerts too.

Eastern states like Jharkhand and Odisha could get thunderstorms; southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka—might see heavy rain and winds.

IMD is urging everyone to keep an eye on updates since flooding or disruptions are possible. Stay safe and follow local advisories!