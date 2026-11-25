Wedding car hits stopped dumper on Jaipur-Delhi NH48, 3 dead
A late-night accident on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway 48 in Rajasthan, near Dahmi culvert, turned tragic when a car returning from a wedding crashed into a dumper truck that had stopped suddenly without warning lights.
Three people lost their lives, while two others are now in serious condition.
Police seize dumper, probe driver negligence
The victims, Devendra Kumar, Hemant Kumar, and Harish Kumar, couldn't be saved despite being rushed to nearby hospitals.
The two survivors, Harsh and Sahil Kumar, are still under treatment.
Police have seized the dumper and started an investigation into possible negligence by the driver.