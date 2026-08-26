Wednesday evening Poonch accident in J&K kills 6, child critical
India
A heartbreaking accident in Poonch, J and K, Wednesday evening claimed six lives when a vehicle fell into a ditch in the Sheldhar area.
Among the victims were two women; three others were hurt, including a child who is now in critical condition.
Rescue teams recover bodies aged 20-25
Rescue teams acted quickly, rushing the injured to the hospital while retrieving the bodies of four men and two women, all aged between 20 and 25.
Ambulances and other emergency resources were immediately dispatched to the site.