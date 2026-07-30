West Asia conflict kills 16 Indians, injures 75 since February

Indian embassies are helping bring home those who lost their lives and arranging medical care for the injured.

Families of deceased seafarers are getting ₹10 lakh each through welfare schemes, plus extra war-zone compensation where eligible.

After a separate gas facility accident in Qatar killed 12 Indians in June, families were sanctioned ₹2 lakh from the PM's Relief Fund.

The government is also assisting stranded Indians with flights and transit visas via Rapid Response Cells and helplines.