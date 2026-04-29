West Asia conflict lifts pistachio and date prices in India
India
If you have noticed pistachios and dates getting pricier lately, here's why: the conflict in West Asia has caused a 30% drop in availability of these products, pushing prices up by 10% to 20% over just two months.
Rahul Kamath from the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India shared that while it is not peak season yet, demand usually jumps around June and July before Diwali, so things could settle down then.
Indian traders scramble for import alternatives
With trade routes disrupted and imports from Iran and Afghanistan harder to get, Indian traders are scrambling for alternatives like US almonds or even using costly air cargo.
Smuggling risks are up too, thanks to tighter surveillance.
Meanwhile, cashew prices are stable for now but could rise soon as freight costs climb.