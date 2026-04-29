West Asia conflict lifts pistachio and date prices in India India Apr 29, 2026

If you have noticed pistachios and dates getting pricier lately, here's why: the conflict in West Asia has caused a 30% drop in availability of these products, pushing prices up by 10% to 20% over just two months.

Rahul Kamath from the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council of India shared that while it is not peak season yet, demand usually jumps around June and July before Diwali, so things could settle down then.