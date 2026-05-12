West Asia conflict tests India economy as oil prices spike

State-run fuel retailers losing ₹1,000 cr

State-run fuel retailers are losing about ₹1,000 crore every day because of high energy costs, according to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

To help out, Prime Minister Modi is urging everyone to save resources and skip nonessential foreign travel for now.

Meanwhile, policymakers are pushing for smarter spending, easier regulations, and a bigger focus on making things in India, not just assembling them.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also pointed out that energy efficiency reforms have already saved $10 billion a year and stressed that self-reliance is key if India wants to ride out this storm.