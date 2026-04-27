West Asia crisis hikes Basmati rice shipping costs, BRFEDF reports

Priyanka Mittal urges shipping charge clarity

The BRFEDF is pushing for clear rules so shipping charges actually match the services provided, especially during global disruptions.

Smaller exporters are feeling squeezed by big carriers, with some even thinking about abandoning their cargo due to high costs.

BRFEDF Chair Priyanka Mittal summed it up: We urgently need measures that protect exporters and bring clarity to shipping.

If nothing changes soon, India's maritime trade could really take a hit.