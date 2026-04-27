West Asia crisis hikes Basmati rice shipping costs, BRFEDF reports
Basmati rice exporters are struggling as shipping costs have jumped because of the West Asia crisis.
The Basmati Rice Farmers and Exporters Development Forum (BRFEDF) says war-risk surcharges range from $800 to $6,000 per container, and cumulative charges in some cases have reached 60% to 70% of cargo value,
and shipping companies are suddenly rerouting or holding shipments, leaving exporters with surprise bills and no real options.
Priyanka Mittal urges shipping charge clarity
The BRFEDF is pushing for clear rules so shipping charges actually match the services provided, especially during global disruptions.
Smaller exporters are feeling squeezed by big carriers, with some even thinking about abandoning their cargo due to high costs.
BRFEDF Chair Priyanka Mittal summed it up: We urgently need measures that protect exporters and bring clarity to shipping.
If nothing changes soon, India's maritime trade could really take a hit.