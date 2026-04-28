West Bengal assembly polls see about 2,500 CAPF companies deployed
India
Big election energy in West Bengal this week; about 2,500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are being deployed across the state for Wednesday's assembly polls.
Kolkata gets extra attention, with 273 companies stationed there.
The goal? Keeping things peaceful and fair as political tensions run high.
Camera drones debut in Indian polls
This time, drones with cameras are taking to the skies, reported to be a first for Indian elections.
Plus, there are over 6,000 Quick Response Teams on standby and hundreds of observers making sure everything runs smoothly.
With both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party battling hard for control, all these measures aim to make sure voters can have their say without worry.