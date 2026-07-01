West Bengal audit finds over 1.61L potentially fake birth certificates India Jul 01, 2026

West Bengal just wrapped up a massive check on old birth certificates and found over 1.61 lakh (161,000+) that might be fake.

The drive, the report for which was available up to June 6, 2026, looked at nearly 47,000 documents issued more than a year ago.

Turns out almost one in four weren't genuine.

This has set off a lot of talk about how this could affect voter identity and immigration rules.