West Bengal bans liquor and DJs during Durga Puja festivities
Big changes are coming to Durga Puja in West Bengal this year.
The state has announced a liquor ban on Maha Ashtami (even bars won't be serving), and DJ music is out for both the festival and immersion processions.
The goal? To keep things traditional and make sure everyone can celebrate peacefully.
Puja organizers must follow Sanatan rules
Puja organizers now have to stick closely to Sanatan traditions with their idols, pandals, and themes.
Celebrations can only start after Devi Paksha, and all idol immersions must wrap up before Lakshmi Puja.
Blocking highways or major Kolkata roads for Pujas is off-limits this time.
Instead of the usual big immersion carnival, roadshows will be held during the festival days, and cultural programs will be organized in six cities.
Plus, special programs will be held at six designated immersion ghats, and special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities, residents of old-age homes, and people living in different ashrams to undertake Puja visits, a thoughtful touch to keep the festival inclusive for all.