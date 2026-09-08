West Bengal bans liquor and DJs during Durga Puja festivities

Puja organizers now have to stick closely to Sanatan traditions with their idols, pandals, and themes.

Celebrations can only start after Devi Paksha, and all idol immersions must wrap up before Lakshmi Puja.

Blocking highways or major Kolkata roads for Pujas is off-limits this time.

Instead of the usual big immersion carnival, roadshows will be held during the festival days, and cultural programs will be organized in six cities.

Plus, special programs will be held at six designated immersion ghats, and special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities, residents of old-age homes, and people living in different ashrams to undertake Puja visits, a thoughtful touch to keep the festival inclusive for all.