West Bengal braces for storms on May 4 counting day
West Bengal is gearing up for a wild weather ride on May 4, 2026, right when votes are being counted.
The India Meteorological Department has warned about heavy rain and storms thanks to an early monsoon-like system.
While that might cool things down a bit, cities like Kolkata could see major disruptions, and this messy weather is expected to stick around until next Wednesday.
Severe Kalbaisakhi warnings across Bengal
Severe weather warnings are out for both north and south Bengal. Places like Bankura and Howrah may get hit with winds up to 60 kph, while Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri could see heavy rain, thunderstorms, or even hail from Kalbaisakhi storms.
Even with all the rain (Kolkata got more than 11mm on Monday), the humidity is still high (up to 98%), so it will feel pretty muggy until things clear up by Thursday.