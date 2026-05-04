West Bengal braces for storms on May 4 counting day

Severe Kalbaisakhi warnings across Bengal

Severe weather warnings are out for both north and south Bengal. Places like Bankura and Howrah may get hit with winds up to 60 kph, while Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri could see heavy rain, thunderstorms, or even hail from Kalbaisakhi storms.

Even with all the rain (Kolkata got more than 11mm on Monday), the humidity is still high (up to 98%), so it will feel pretty muggy until things clear up by Thursday.