West Bengal celebrates Poila Boishakh with new clothes, temple visits
India
West Bengal kicked off the Bengali New Year, Poila Boishakh, today with lots of energy: think new clothes, temple visits, and plenty of Shubho Noboborsho wishes.
The streets came alive with music, dance, and poetry as people celebrated together.
Political leaders join Poila Boishakh celebrations
With assembly elections around the corner, political leaders joined in too: TMC's Aroop Biswas led a festive procession while BJP's Kaustav Bagchi added local flavor to his campaign.
Greetings from PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee highlighted unity.
Meanwhile, temples were packed for rituals and restaurants buzzed as people enjoyed Bengali cuisine.