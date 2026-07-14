West Bengal: Centre okays ₹1,000cr for roads, sanctions 100,000 houses

Big news for West Bengal: the central government just greenlit ₹1,000 crore to build 2,400km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and 100,000 new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, as separate sanctions.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared the update today, promising better connectivity and more homes for local communities.