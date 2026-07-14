West Bengal: Centre okays ₹1,000cr for roads, sanctions 100,000 houses
India
Big news for West Bengal: the central government just greenlit ₹1,000 crore to build 2,400km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and 100,000 new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, as separate sanctions.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared the update today, promising better connectivity and more homes for local communities.
Union minister announces ₹8,508cr rural jobs
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an extra ₹8,508 crore set aside for rural job schemes until March 2027, with a total outlay topping ₹12,064 crore when you count the state's share.
He also said that long-delayed projects worth ₹82,492 crore will finally move forward thanks to improved cooperation between the state and central government.