West Bengal Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik results released today online

Download marksheet online or via SMS

Just head to one of the official websites, enter your roll number and birth date, and download your marksheet.

If the sites are slow or down, you can also get your results via SMS: just text "WB12" plus your roll number to 5676750 or 58888.

You'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass; if you miss out on one or two subjects, don't stress. Supplementary exams are available as per board rules.