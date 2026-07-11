West Bengal CM Adhikari vows action, backs Indrajit Mondal's family

Civil rights groups seek Baruipur probe

Indrajit's brother now has a job as a civic volunteer, and his parents received ₹25 lakh in aid.

The chief minister also reached out to the girl's family, offering help during this difficult time.

The discovery of the girl's body sparked major protests (people blocked roads and damaged police vehicles) and over 35 arrests were made for vandalism.

Civil rights groups are calling for a probe into the Baruipur encounter.