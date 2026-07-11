West Bengal CM Adhikari vows action, backs Indrajit Mondal's family
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has stepped up to support the family of Indrajit Mondal, who was lynched earlier this week after being falsely accused of a serious crime.
Adhikari made it clear that Mondal was innocent and promised tough action against those behind the mob violence.
Civil rights groups seek Baruipur probe
Indrajit's brother now has a job as a civic volunteer, and his parents received ₹25 lakh in aid.
The chief minister also reached out to the girl's family, offering help during this difficult time.
The discovery of the girl's body sparked major protests (people blocked roads and damaged police vehicles) and over 35 arrests were made for vandalism.
Civil rights groups are calling for a probe into the Baruipur encounter.