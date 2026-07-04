West Bengal CM announces birthday cards and bouquets for police
India
As part of a new initiative announced July 4, the Chief Minister will send personal birthday cards and bouquets to IPS and WBPS officers up to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.
The goal? To make officers feel seen and appreciated for their hard work.
SPs and CPs ensure birthday greetings
Police units will share officers' birthdays so greetings can be delivered during early office hours; SPs and CPs are in charge of making sure no one's left out.
A senior officer shared that this "feel-good factor" is meant to boost morale, especially for those working in tough conditions.