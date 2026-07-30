West Bengal consumer commission orders e-commerce platform to pay ₹25,000
A district consumer commission in West Bengal has ordered an e-commerce platform to pay ₹25,000 after it failed to deliver groceries within the promised 10- to 30-minute window.
The customer faced repeated delays, sometimes over an hour, for prepaid orders, and the commission called out the company for poor service and misleading ads.
Canceled orders and fake delivery updates
The customer also dealt with canceled orders and fake delivery updates, plus random people showing up instead of official partners, so live tracking was pointless.
Even after reaching out to customer care and a grievance officer several times, nothing changed.
The complainant alleged the company didn't show up for mediation, either, so the commission ruled in favor of the customer and added compensation with interest.