West Bengal dengue outbreak reports 4,035 cases and 7 deaths
West Bengal is dealing with a dengue outbreak: there have been 4,035 cases and seven deaths as of August 19.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says things are under control and points out that numbers are way down from last year's more than 7,600 cases.
The hardest-hit areas are Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad.
CM Suvendu Adhikari urges clear reporting
The government's on it: at least 148 people have been admitted to hospitals right now and their families are being monitored closely.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari emphasized clear reporting by doctors so cases don't slip through the cracks.
Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul shared that reported cases dropped by 15% compared to last year.
State to monitor dengue through November
Even with fewer cases this year, officials warn that heavy rain could lead to more mosquitoes and more dengue risks.
The state plans to keep up strict monitoring through November.