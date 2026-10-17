West Bengal Durga Puja spotlights Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vande Mataram

Durga Puja in West Bengal feels different this year, with many pandals spotlighting Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vande Mataram, and Lord Ram.

The New Alipore Suruchi Sangha is marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary with a statue, photographs, and old newspaper clippings, while Santosh Mitra Square celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram using a Red Fort-inspired setup and a glowing map.