West Bengal Durga Puja spotlights Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vande Mataram
Durga Puja in West Bengal feels different this year, with many pandals spotlighting Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Vande Mataram, and Lord Ram.
The New Alipore Suruchi Sangha is marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary with a statue, photographs, and old newspaper clippings, while Santosh Mitra Square celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram using a Red Fort-inspired setup and a glowing map.
BJP shapes Bengal Durga Puja messaging
At Mohammad Ali Park, the Youth Association club designed its pandal after Thailand's Wat Phra Ram temple to highlight Lord Ram.
These choices reflect a clear effort to blend cultural pride with political messaging under the new BJP government.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari kicked off the Suruchi Sangha festivities on October 15, showing how the state's first Durga Puja under BJP rule is putting Hindu traditions front and center.