West Bengal gets 1st NIA police station at NBCC Square
Big news for Kolkata: West Bengal is getting its very first National Investigation Agency (NIA) police station, set up at NBCC Square in New Town.
Until now, the NIA had to rely on Delhi for registering cases, but with this new spot on the 15th floor (where their regional office has been since 2014), they will be able to handle FIRs right here in the state.
BJP cabinet clears NIA proposal
The station's proposal sat idle under the previous government, but was finally cleared by the BJP-led Cabinet last week.
This move should make investigations faster and help tackle crime more efficiently in West Bengal.
With this addition, there will be 17 NIA stations across India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru, making it easier for the agency to respond quickly wherever needed.