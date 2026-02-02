West Bengal gets ₹14,205cr in railway budget

The big projects and station upgrades

West Bengal's getting more than just shiny new trains. It's seeing big projects like the Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed corridor and a huge freight line connecting Dankuni to Surat—projects meant to ease congestion, speed up passenger travel in the case of the high-speed corridor, and streamline goods movement and trade in the case of the freight corridor.

Plus, under the Amrit Station Scheme, 101 stations are getting facelifts; nine are already done.

For a state where trains have always been lifelines, this investment could mean faster commutes and better connections for everyone.