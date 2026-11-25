West Bengal launches Bharsha scheme Jan 1 2027 for jobseekers
West Bengal is launching the Bharsha scheme from January 1, 2027, to support young people looking for jobs.
If you're an unemployed graduate or have passed a government vocational course, you'll get ₹2,000 per month; non-graduates will receive ₹1,500.
The idea is to make job hunting a little less stressful.
Who qualifies for Bharsha payments
You're eligible if you're a permanent resident of West Bengal, aged between 21 and 45 years as on January 1, 2027, with at least a Madhyamik pass, and not currently working or self-employed.
Each family can have up to two beneficiaries, with payments sent through direct bank transfer to an Aadhaar-seeded bank account held solely by the beneficiary for a maximum of five years, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.
Applications are received through the Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pase public grievance redressal system, with the verified data integrated with the Bharsha database.
Heads up: you must not be covered under the Annapurna Yojana or any other social security scheme of the Government of West Bengal.
Bharsha monthly support increases April 2028
From April 2028, the monthly support increases (unemployed graduates and those who have passed government vocational courses will get ₹3,000, while non-graduates will receive ₹2,000) to give job seekers an extra boost.