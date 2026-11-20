West Bengal likely to defer Class 10 and 12 exams
Heads up for students in West Bengal: Class 10 and 12 board exams are likely to be deferred by around two weeks next year because teachers will be busy with the census.
New tentative dates: Class 10 from March 2-16, 2027, and Class 12 from March 19-April 12.
The final schedule will depend on how the census goes.
West Bengal updates textbooks and policies
Textbooks are getting an update to include the Constitution's preamble, fundamental rights and duties, plus Vande Mataram.
Schools can also pick their own uniform colors (yes, saffron is allowed).
On top of that, the government is speeding up approvals for missionary schools and giving more attention to Sanskrit as a classical language.