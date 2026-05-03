West Bengal locks down EVMs at counting centers May 4
India
West Bengal is stepping up its security game as vote counting kicks off on May 4.
Key spots like Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Indoor Stadium, Bidhannagar College, and Sakhawat Memorial School are now locked down with paramilitary forces, CCTV cameras, and strict access to keep the electronic voting machines (EVMs) safe.
Election Commission sends 432 observers statewide
To keep things fair and transparent, the Election Commission has sent out 432 observers across all 294 Assembly constituencies.
Security is layered with both central forces and state police in place.
Meanwhile, enforcement teams have seized over ₹561 crore in illegal cash, liquor, and precious metals during the election period, part of a bigger push to make sure these elections stay clean.