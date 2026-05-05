West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 results to be announced May 8

Check results via website SMS DigiLocker

Just head to the official website, find the WB 10th result link, and enter your roll number (easy).

Your provisional marksheet will show subject-wise scores, overall result, and whether you passed.

If you prefer, results are also available via SMS or DigiLocker.

Don't forget to keep your login details handy so things go smoothly!

Schools will hand out original marksheets and certificates later on.