West Bengal Madhyamik 2026 results to be announced May 8
India
Big day coming up for Madhyamik (Class 10) students! The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the 2026 results on May 8.
It all kicks off with a press conference at 9:30am and result links go live online at 10:15am.
You can grab your provisional marksheet from wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in starting at 10:30am.
Check results via website SMS DigiLocker
Just head to the official website, find the WB 10th result link, and enter your roll number (easy).
Your provisional marksheet will show subject-wise scores, overall result, and whether you passed.
If you prefer, results are also available via SMS or DigiLocker.
Don't forget to keep your login details handy so things go smoothly!
Schools will hand out original marksheets and certificates later on.