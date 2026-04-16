West Bengal migrant workers rush to vote fearing rights loss
India
A huge number of migrant workers from West Bengal are heading back home to vote in the assembly elections on April 23 and 29.
Many say they're worried about losing their voting rights or even citizenship if they don't show up, thanks to recent government exercises and political talk.
The rush is so big that cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are seeing businesses and homes disrupted as workers leave.
Delhi worker Podda fears losing citizenship
Podda, a working in Delhi, shared her worry: If I don't vote, my name will be deleted. My citizenship will also go away.
Others like Murshida Khaton feel the same pressure, so they're making the long trip back to Bengal just to make sure their names stay on the rolls.