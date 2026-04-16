West Bengal migrant workers rush to vote fearing rights loss India Apr 16, 2026

A huge number of migrant workers from West Bengal are heading back home to vote in the assembly elections on April 23 and 29.

Many say they're worried about losing their voting rights or even citizenship if they don't show up, thanks to recent government exercises and political talk.

The rush is so big that cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru are seeing businesses and homes disrupted as workers leave.