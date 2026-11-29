West Bengal panel proposes renaming at least 16 Kolkata roads
Kolkata is about to see at least 16 of its roads get renamed, as the West Bengal government looks to honor iconic personalities and highlight the city's rich heritage.
This move, discussed by a 10-member state-level committee on November 27, 2026, is all about keeping Kolkata's cultural story alive in everyday life.
Committee to send Kolkata renaming proposal
Led by Swami Pradiptananda, the committee is reviewing public suggestions: think Biswa Bangla Sarani may be renamed after scientist Satyen Bose or Chowringhee Road getting Sardar Ballavbhai Patel's name.
They're also planning to recommend more location-based names for metro stations, and will send a formal proposal to the general manager of the Metro Rail.
Final decisions may be made by December 9, so keep an eye out for some familiar places sporting new titles soon!