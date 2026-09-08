West Bengal plans door-to-door checks after almost 60,000 underage births
India
Between January and June this year, almost 60,000 underage girls gave birth in hospitals across West Bengal.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari called out the worrying numbers and linked them to ongoing issues with child marriage and teen pregnancies.
The state is now planning door-to-door checks and will use health records to identify cases requiring further verification.
Suvendu Adhikari promises strict legal action
Adhikari promised strict legal action against anyone involved, especially in districts near the border where these cases are most common.
Murshidabad led with 12,847 underage deliveries, about one-fifth of the state's total, while South 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman also saw high numbers.
The government says it's serious about protecting young girls' rights and well-being.