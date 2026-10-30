West Bengal plans jobs for families of political violence victims
India
West Bengal is planning to announce a new plan to help families who lost loved ones to political violence over the past 25 years.
The government could consider one eligible person from each affected family for a government job.
The scheme covers political violence during and after Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Panchayat elections, including post-poll violence after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and violence linked to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Families to apply via district administration
Families can soon apply through their district administration by sharing details about the incident that impacted them.
Applications will be checked before jobs are offered.
The plan has already been cleared by the state cabinet and law department, with a formal announcement expected soon.