West Bengal police arrest long-sought Maoist Asim Mandal in Patashpur

Akash has been a key figure in CPI (Maoist) since the 1980s and took over as Bengal's chief after Kishenji's death in 2011.

He mostly operated from forest areas across states and had a ₹2.2 crore bounty on his head from Jharkhand and Odisha.

His arrest follows recent crackdowns on other Maoist leaders, signaling that authorities are stepping up efforts against such groups.