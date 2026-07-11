West Bengal Police freeze 12 more TMC accounts, 1000cr total
India
West Bengal Police just froze 12 more bank accounts belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), following a court order that let the party access three accounts for basic expenses under close watch.
Altogether, 15 TMC accounts allegedly holding around ₹1,000 crore are now frozen across several banks.
TMC challenges freezes tied 160cr probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already frozen those three key accounts as part of an alleged ₹160 crore money laundering probe tied to aviation companies.
Some TMC leaders had also raised concerns about suspicious fund transfers, which led police to start an official investigation.
The party is challenging these freezes in court, with a hearing set for Monday (July 13, 2026).