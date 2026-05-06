West Bengal polls peaceful, turnout high after Election Commission plan
India
West Bengal's 2026 Assembly polls broke the state's old image of election chaos: this time, voting was peaceful.
Thanks to smart planning by the Election Commission and about 250,000 central security staff on duty, people felt safe turning out in huge numbers.
The whole process was widely seen as free and fair.
Election Commission used data and tech
The EC mapped out hotspot booths using past data and local tips, then rolled out custom security plans for each area.
Tech like live webcasting, GPS tracking, CCTV cameras, drones, and even bulletproof vehicles kept things transparent and under control.
Central forces ran flag marches and had Quick Response Teams ready to go, making sure everyone could vote without fear.