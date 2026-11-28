West Bengal shifts government-recognised madrasahs' off day to Sunday
Big update for all government-recognised madrasahs in West Bengal: their weekly day off is moving from Friday to Sunday, starting now.
The state board says this change will put madrasa schedules in sync with other schools, as part of a push to modernize and streamline education.
West Bengal allows madrasas festival closures
Madrasas can still close on religious festivals and government-declared holidays, so those traditions aren't going anywhere.
This move follows a similar step in Uttarakhand to make school routines more uniform.
Also, earlier this year, the administration ordered the closure of 252 unauthorized madrasas that weren't meeting standards, another sign they're tightening up the education system.