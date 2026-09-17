West Bengal to credit ₹3,000 under Annapurna Yojana
India
On September 17, West Bengal is sending ₹3,000 directly to the bank accounts of about 15.8 million women as part of its Annapurna Yojana.
This move, timed with Annapurna Divas, is all about giving regular financial help to women across the state.
Annapurna Yojana adds 1 million women
The scheme now covers 1 million more women than last month, reaching those aged 25 to 60 (except those in permanent government employment and income taxpayers).
As long as their documents are verified and bank details are correct, eligible women will see this month's payment hit their accounts.
The growing numbers show how much this support means for women's economic independence in West Bengal.