West Bengal to host FIFA World Cup 2026 final screenings
India
Football fans in West Bengal are in for a treat: every district will host a public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Announced by the state government on July 17, these late-night screenings (set for 12:30am on July 20) are all about celebrating Bengal's football spirit and bringing people together for the big match.
District magistrates set up screens ₹1L
District magistrates will set up big screens at popular spots across each district, with ₹1 lakh given to each area to cover event costs.
The government wants everyone to know about it, so expect plenty of buzz: just grab your friends and join the crowd for a memorable night of football.