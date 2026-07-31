West Bengal to pay government staff early, hike DA 20%
India
Good news for West Bengal government employees: your October 2026 salary is coming early, just ahead of Durga Puja.
Plus, there is a 20% hike in dearness allowance (DA) starting this October, which should help with festival expenses.
West Bengal admits 42% DA gap
The DA increase is meant to help offset rising prices and will look different depending on your pay scale.
The state government also says it is committed to rolling out the seventh Pay Commission recommendations soon, but admits there is still a big gap (42%) between central and state dearness allowance.
For now, this hike is a step forward while bigger reforms are in the works.