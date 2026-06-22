West Bengal unveils budget 2026 for gig, platform, migrant workers
West Bengal just dropped its 2026 budget, and it's got some pretty thoughtful updates for gig workers, platform workers, and migrant laborers.
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced new welfare boards, better access to healthcare, and plans to boost job opportunities, aiming to make life a bit easier for folks who often get overlooked.
These steps reflect the state's commitment to safeguarding the interests of vulnerable worker groups.
Welfare board and Ayushman Bharat cover
Gig and platform workers will get their own welfare board, plus perks like free drinking water and mobile charging spots while on the job.
For migrant laborers, there's health insurance via Ayushman Bharat cards, access to subsidized food under One Nation One Ration Card, and skill programs to help them find new work closer to home.