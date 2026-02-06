West Bengal voter list has 1.3cr weird entries, SC steps in
Turns out, West Bengal's voter list has some wild errors—like one person being listed as the parent of 389 people.
This is just a glimpse of a much bigger mess, with over 1.3 crore entries flagged for weird mistakes, and now the Supreme Court is stepping in.
One parent for hundreds of kids
These mix-ups aren't just in one place—districts like Howrah, Murshidabad, and Asansol have hundreds of voters tied to a single "parent."
In total, seven spots have more than 100 kids linked to one name.
Bengali script glitches caused many problems
A huge chunk of problems comes from Bengali script glitches that mixed up numbers (think: confusing 4s and 8s), causing around 85 lakh father-name mismatches.
The Election Commission wants action against five officials by February 9.
Supreme Court steps in
The Supreme Court is now looking into all these errors after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns about possible unfair deletions from the rolls.
For anyone who cares about fair elections—or just wonders how tech glitches can spiral—this story's worth your attention.