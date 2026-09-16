West Delhi man loses ₹82.5L to dating app crypto scam
A 41-year-old from West Delhi lost ₹82.5 lakh after connecting with someone on a dating app who promised big profits through an online business.
What started as a small investment quickly snowballed, with later payments made via cryptocurrency platforms.
The scam only came to light when he was suddenly blocked from his account and couldn't withdraw his money.
Victim invested ₹10K, police probe launched
The victim met "Luna" on a dating app, who later introduced him to another woman, "Bella," over WhatsApp.
They convinced him to invest more, starting at just ₹10,000, by managing to withdraw ₹2 lakh once, making the scheme seem legit.
But when more money was demanded and his account access was cut off, he realized it was all a setup and went to the police for help.
An investigation is now underway.