West Delhi man loses ₹82.5L to dating app crypto scam

The victim met "Luna" on a dating app, who later introduced him to another woman, "Bella," over WhatsApp.

They convinced him to invest more, starting at just ₹10,000, by managing to withdraw ₹2 lakh once, making the scheme seem legit.

But when more money was demanded and his account access was cut off, he realized it was all a setup and went to the police for help.

An investigation is now underway.