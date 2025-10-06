Next Article
Western disturbance to bring rain, hail, thunderstorms to Rajasthan
India
Heads up, Rajasthan—heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail are on the way this Monday thanks to a western disturbance.
Some places like Bhainsroadgarh (Chittorgarh) and Rawatsar (Hanumangarh) have already seen major downpours.
The weather department has put out alerts for Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur.
Rain expected until Wednesday in most places
This kind of weather can mean more than just getting wet—expect strong winds (30-40km/h).
Jodhpur and Bikaner might catch a break by Tuesday but other districts could see rain until Wednesday.
After that? Looks like dry skies for the week ahead.
If you're in these areas or planning to travel through them soon, it's smart to stay updated and be cautious.