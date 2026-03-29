Western disturbances to bring storms, cool northwest and central India

Medicane link could persist until mid-April

These disturbances are linked to medicanes, cyclone-like storms from the Mediterranean that can seriously disrupt weather as they move east through places like North Africa and the Middle East.

On top of that, meteorologists have spotted an upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Iran and the Caspian Sea, adding more fuel to the mix.

Forecasts say these wild weather patterns could stick around until mid-April, especially affecting Rajasthan, Gujarat, and southwest Uttar Pradesh.