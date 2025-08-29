Western Disturbances wreak havoc in India: Why timely warnings crucial
Flash floods just hit Jammu and Kashmir, taking more than 40 lives—including Vaishno Devi pilgrims—and raising big questions about how climate change is shaking up our weather.
The culprit? Western Disturbances, which are weather systems from the Mediterranean that have started causing more intense storms and unpredictable rainfall in the Himalayas.
This monsoon alone, India has seen 14 major rain events linked to these disturbances, leading to flash floods and landslides across several states.
While the Indian Meteorological Department does send out heavy rain alerts, these warnings often don't reach people in time.
Experts say better communication, stronger warning systems, and safer roads—especially on busy routes like pilgrim trails—are urgently needed to keep communities safe.