Western Disturbances wreak havoc in India: Why timely warnings crucial

This monsoon, India has seen 14 major rain events

This monsoon alone, India has seen 14 major rain events linked to these disturbances, leading to flash floods and landslides across several states.

While the Indian Meteorological Department does send out heavy rain alerts, these warnings often don't reach people in time.

Experts say better communication, stronger warning systems, and safer roads—especially on busy routes like pilgrim trails—are urgently needed to keep communities safe.