Video: Russian drone strike sinks Ukraine's 'largest' naval ship 

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance vessel, the Simferopol, was sunk by a naval drone in the Danube River delta. The attack took place near Ukraine 's Odessa region. This is reportedly the first time a Ukrainian naval ship has been destroyed by a sea drone, according to a UAV expert cited by Russia's news agency TASS.

Rescue efforts Several crew members injured, missing Ukrainian officials have confirmed that the Simferopol was hit and one crew member was killed in the strike. Several others were also injured. The Ukrainian Navy has said that rescue operations are currently underway, with most of the crew members being safe. However, some sailors are still missing, according to a report by Ukrainian outlet Kyiv Independent.

Twitter Post Video shows attack 🚨Never seen something like this!



At the mouth of the Danube, Europe’s second-longest river flowing into the Black Sea.. an unmanned boat rammed and sank Ukraine’s reconnaissance ship Simferopol, named after the Crimean capital



Ukraine’s Armed Forces have confirmed the loss pic.twitter.com/TYuGD4D20k — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 28, 2025

Vessel details Simferopol largest ship to be commissioned by Ukraine The Simferopol was launched in 2019 and commissioned in 2021. It is the largest ship to be commissioned by Ukraine since hostilities began in 2014. The Laguna-class ship was designed for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance. It also had a 30mm AK-306 artillery system onboard. While Ukraine has dealt significant losses to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, reports of Ukrainian naval losses are relatively rare.

Technology escalation Russia ramping up unmanned military technology production The attack comes as Russia has been ramping up its production of unmanned military technology. Moscow has been increasing the production of naval and aerial drones, which have become an increasingly important part of the conflict. In a related incident, Russian missile strikes hit a drone manufacturing facility in Kyiv overnight. Ukrainian politician Igor Zinkevich claimed that the facility was preparing to produce Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, RT reported.