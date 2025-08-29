Telangana: Floods wreak havoc in Kamareddy, Medak after record rainfall

One dead, 2 missing; train services stopped

The flooding has already claimed one life in Kamareddy and left two people missing in Medak.

Train services have stopped after tracks were damaged, and parts of National Highway 44 are closed off due to water damage.

Rescue teams—including SDRF, NDRF, and the Army—have evacuated over 1,400 people so far (500 from Kamareddy alone).

Roads, bridges, and homes remain underwater as heavy rain continues and relief efforts ramp up.