Telangana: Floods wreak havoc in Kamareddy, Medak after record rainfall
Kamareddy and Medak districts in Telangana are dealing with major floods after the heaviest rainfall in 50 years—Argonda got nearly 44cm in just one day.
Over 20cm fell at more than 20 other spots nearby.
With rivers overflowing and reservoirs like Pocharam flooded, the India Meteorological Department has put these areas on red alert.
One dead, 2 missing; train services stopped
The flooding has already claimed one life in Kamareddy and left two people missing in Medak.
Train services have stopped after tracks were damaged, and parts of National Highway 44 are closed off due to water damage.
Rescue teams—including SDRF, NDRF, and the Army—have evacuated over 1,400 people so far (500 from Kamareddy alone).
Roads, bridges, and homes remain underwater as heavy rain continues and relief efforts ramp up.