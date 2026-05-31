DigiYatra to expand to 27 more airports by 2027

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the DigiYatra facility will be expanded to 27 more airports by next year. The biometric-based platform uses Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to enable seamless, contactless movement of passengers. Currently, it is operational at 38 airports across India and has facilitated over 10 crore journeys since its launch.

Efficiency boost How the platform has improved air travel experience The DigiYatra platform has significantly reduced the average airport entry processing time from 15 seconds to just five seconds per passenger. This is mainly due to its ability to eliminate manual document verification. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said that over the past three years, domestic air traffic in India has crossed the five lakh mark on several occasions, a huge increase from an average of less than two lakh passengers in 2014.

Environmental impact Supports multiple languages, aims to add more The DigiYatra system also contributes to reducing paper usage by minimizing the need for physical boarding passes. This has resulted in saving thousands of sheets of paper every day at participating airports. The platform currently supports 11 languages, with plans to add support for 11 more regional languages by the end of this year.

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