'What came after was harder...': Air India crash's sole survivor
What's the story
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India AI-171 crash, has opened up about his struggles a year after the tragedy. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed near Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people. Ramesh was injured but survived while his brother Ajay did not make it. "People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors," he said in a statement marking the first anniversary of the crash.
Anxiety
'Trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster'
"I'm grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story," he said. "What I've faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words." He said he still struggles with sleep, "anxiety and difficult memories." "The trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster," he told AP. "I live with the significant psychological scars, the loss of my brother, and the constant unanswered questions around how and why this happened."
Crash details
Crash details
The London-bound Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College campus seconds after take-off, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground. Ramesh, a British national, was injured but survived. He recalled waking up among wreckage and bodies before escaping. "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran," he told Hindustan Times after the crash.
Finance
Surviving on £1,000 per month
His representative Sanjiv Patel told AP that he has received £21,500 from Air India Air to support his wife and five-year-old kid, an interim payment given to all families who lost loved ones. "Due to the physical and psychological impact of the crash he has been unable to return to work and support his family in the way he once did, leaving them currently living on less than £1,000 per month."
Ongoing struggles
Ramesh taking civil action
His solicitor Paul McClorry from Hudgell Solicitors said they are considering civil claims against several potential defendants. "Lessons clearly must be learned," McClorry added, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. An Air India spokesperson said they are committed to supporting all those affected by the AI171 tragedy. "The discussions provided insight into Mr. Ramesh's needs and concerns, enabling a clearer understanding of how best to support him," a spokesperson for Air India said.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators set to release status update on probe
International regulations require a final report within a year following an accident but investigators said it will likely take another two months. The delay is due to an incomplete analysis of the plane's engines, a source familiar with the investigation told Reuters. A preliminary report had earlier revealed that the 787's engine fuel control switches moved from "RUN" to "CUTOFF," cutting off fuel supply to both engines shortly after takeoff.