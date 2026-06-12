'What came after was harder...': Air India crash's sole survivor 

Anxiety

'Trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster'

"I'm grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story," he said. "What I've faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words." He said he still struggles with sleep, "anxiety and difficult memories." "The trauma didn't end on the day of the disaster," he told AP. "I live with the significant psychological scars, the loss of my brother, and the constant unanswered questions around how and why this happened."