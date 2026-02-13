WhatsApp hack: How a doctor messaged CM Fadnavis for money

Scammers asked for UPI transfers to a fake account

The fraud was uncovered when a colleague questioned an odd money request during an ICU bed arrangement.

Dr. Bhansali realized something was wrong after missing messages from his own number and quickly alerted hospital groups and cyber police.

By then, over ₹1.3 lakh had already been sent by friends and acquaintances.

Police worked with Meta to block the account, traced the scam to Bihar, and restored access after two days.