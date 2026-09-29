WHO: A(H1N1)pdm09 was 75% of India's influenza-positive samples early September
According to the World Health Organization, A(H1N1)pdm09 accounted for 75% of influenza-positive samples in India, way higher than the regional average of 50%.
This data comes from early September, showing just how widespread this strain has become here.
Bhutan 97% Thailand 74% H1N1 cases
H1N1 isn't just big in India. It's also dominating in Bhutan and Thailand, making up 97% and 74% of cases there.
Dr Rommel Tickoo, senior director, internal medicine, Max hospital, says people at higher risk (like older adults, pregnant women, young children, or anyone with health issues) should be extra careful: vaccination, respiratory hygiene, early testing where appropriate and timely antiviral treatment for high-risk patients.
Dr Rommel Tickoo even suggests acting fast with testing and treatment to avoid serious complications.